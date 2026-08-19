SEXY ANIMALCOIN Price Today

The live SEXY ANIMALCOIN (ANIMAL) price today is $ 0, with a 1,24% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANIMAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ANIMAL.

SEXY ANIMALCOIN currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10.976,98, with a circulating supply of 1000,00M ANIMAL. During the last 24 hours, ANIMAL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ANIMAL moved 0,00% in the last hour and -6,17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SEXY ANIMALCOIN (ANIMAL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10,98K$ 10,98K $ 10,98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10,98K$ 10,98K $ 10,98K Circulation Supply 1000,00M 1000,00M 1000,00M Total Supply 999.998.995,0 999.998.995,0 999.998.995,0

The current Market Cap of SEXY ANIMALCOIN is $ 10,98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ANIMAL is 1000,00M, with a total supply of 999998995.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10,98K.