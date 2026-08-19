SEXY ANIMALCOIN Price (ANIMAL)
The live SEXY ANIMALCOIN (ANIMAL) price today is $ 0, with a 1,24% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANIMAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ANIMAL.
SEXY ANIMALCOIN currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10.976,98, with a circulating supply of 1000,00M ANIMAL. During the last 24 hours, ANIMAL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, ANIMAL moved 0,00% in the last hour and -6,17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of SEXY ANIMALCOIN is $ 10,98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ANIMAL is 1000,00M, with a total supply of 999998995.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10,98K.
0,00%
+1,24%
-6,17%
-6,17%
During today, the price change of SEXY ANIMALCOIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SEXY ANIMALCOIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SEXY ANIMALCOIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SEXY ANIMALCOIN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1,24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-46,22%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-90,05%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of SEXY ANIMALCOIN could potentially see a growth of 0,00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
SEXY ANIMALCOIN ($ANIMAL) is the definitive high-energy meme token on the Solana blockchain, launched via Pump.fun to redefine the "beast" meta. Born from a desire to teach the market—and rivals like $Yajucoin—what true class looks like, $ANIMAL combines ridiculous strength with undeniable charisma. We aren't just another animal token; we are a movement of confidence, challenging the status quo with a "sexy" aesthetic and an unstoppable community. While others play games, $ANIMAL is here to dominate with style. As the true beasts of Solana, we invite holders to tremble, wait, and witness the difference in class. The era of the SEXY ANIMAL is here.
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What is the current price of SEXY ANIMALCOIN?
Trading at £, SEXY ANIMALCOIN has shown a price movement of 1.23% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact ANIMAL's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 999998995.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of SEXY ANIMALCOIN?
Its market capitalization is £8090.5034858290230000, ranking #7299 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
ANIMAL recorded £-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between £ and £, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does SEXY ANIMALCOIN fit within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category?
As a Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem token, ANIMAL competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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