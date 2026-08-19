Serum Price Today

The live Serum (SRM) price today is $ 0.00805692, with a 0.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current SRM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00805692 per SRM.

Serum currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,003,432, with a circulating supply of 372.78M SRM. During the last 24 hours, SRM traded between $ 0.00800456 (low) and $ 0.00816125 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 13.78, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SRM moved +0.39% in the last hour and +10.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 690.50.

Serum (SRM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.00M$ 3.00M $ 3.00M Volume (24H) $ 690.50$ 690.50 $ 690.50 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 80.51M$ 80.51M $ 80.51M Circulation Supply 372.78M 372.78M 372.78M Total Supply 9,992,470,458.5732 9,992,470,458.5732 9,992,470,458.5732

The current Market Cap of Serum is $ 3.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 690.50. The circulating supply of SRM is 372.78M, with a total supply of 9992470458.5732. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 80.51M.