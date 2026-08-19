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The live Sentio AI price today is 0 USD.SEN market cap is 59 885 USD. Track real-time SEN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Sentio AI price today is 0 USD.SEN market cap is 59 885 USD. Track real-time SEN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Sentio AI Price (SEN)

Unlisted

1 SEN to USD Live Price:

$0,00059885
$0,00059885$0,00059885
0,00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Sentio AI (SEN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:40:17 (UTC+8)

Sentio AI Price Today

The live Sentio AI (SEN) price today is $ 0, with a 0,00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SEN.

Sentio AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 59 885, with a circulating supply of 100,00M SEN. During the last 24 hours, SEN traded between $ 0,0 (low) and $ 0,0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,789754, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SEN moved -- in the last hour and +23,80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 75,16.

Sentio AI (SEN) Market Information

$ 59,89K
$ 59,89K$ 59,89K

$ 75,16
$ 75,16$ 75,16

$ 59,89K
$ 59,89K$ 59,89K

100,00M
100,00M 100,00M

100 000 000,0
100 000 000,0 100 000 000,0

The current Market Cap of Sentio AI is $ 59,89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75,16. The circulating supply of SEN is 100,00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59,89K.

Sentio AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0,0
$ 0,0$ 0,0
24H Low
$ 0,0
$ 0,0$ 0,0
24H High

$ 0,0
$ 0,0$ 0,0

$ 0,0
$ 0,0$ 0,0

$ 0,789754
$ 0,789754$ 0,789754

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+23,80%

+23,80%

Sentio AI (SEN) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Sentio AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sentio AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sentio AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sentio AI to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0+36,29%
60 Days$ 0+10,73%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for Sentio AI

Sentio AI (SEN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SEN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0,00% growth rate.
Sentio AI (SEN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Sentio AI could potentially see a growth of 0,00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Sentio AI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SEN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Sentio AI Price Prediction.

What is Sentio AI (SEN)

Build powerful autonomous on-chain AI agents.

What is Sentio?

Sentio is a no-code platform and marketplace for creating on-chain AI agents. We enable anyone—regardless of coding experience—to build and monetize autonomous smart contracts that interact with blockchains, DeFi protocols, NFTs, and more.

How does Sentio’s no-code builder work?

Our drag-and-drop interface lets you visually design your AI agent’s logic, inputs, and outputs. You can configure tasks like trading, yield farming, or data analysis without writing any code. Then, you simply deploy the agent on-chain with one click.

Do I need any programming skills to use Sentio?

No. Sentio is designed to be beginner-friendly, so you don’t need prior coding experience. Our intuitive tools guide you through creating and testing your agent step-by-step.

How do I monetize my agents?

Once you deploy an agent to the Sentio Marketplace, you can set fees or a revenue-sharing model. Each time your agent executes a transaction for other users or provides services, you earn a share of the generated fees.

Which blockchain networks are supported?

Sentio supports major networks such as Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and Solana. We also integrate with popular DeFi protocols like Uniswap, Aave, Curve, and PancakeSwap—so you can build agents for various ecosystems.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Sentio AI

What is the current trading price of Sentio AI?

Sentio AI (SEN) is currently priced at £ GBP, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Sentio AI's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,AI Agent Launchpad,Made in USA sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in SEN?

Investors have generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Sentio AI's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #5456 with a market capitalization of £44137.80486516975000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about SEN?

With 100000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Sentio AI's recent performance?

The price range between £0E-15 and £0E-15 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Sentio AI stack up against similar assets?

Against other Artificial Intelligence (AI),Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,AI Agent Launchpad,Made in USA tokens, SEN continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sentio AI

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:40:17 (UTC+8)

Sentio AI (SEN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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