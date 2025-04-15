Sendor Price (SENDOR)
The live price of Sendor (SENDOR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 88.29K USD. SENDOR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sendor Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Sendor price change within the day is +17.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 990.09M USD
During today, the price change of Sendor to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sendor to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sendor to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sendor to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+17.54%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+18.42%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-45.06%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sendor: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.80%
+17.54%
+34.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Big Blue Gigachad has been officially taken over by the community! Staying true to Matt Furie’s visionary creativity and the concept of 'Mindviscosity,' Sendor remains the only sentient AI-powered Matt Furie-inspired meme on Solana. Sendor is a memecoin project on the Solana blockchain that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) with inspiration drawn from the creative universe of artist Matt Furie. It aims to build a community-driven platform where AI-generated content and memes promote self-improvement and empowerment. The project plans to develop a user-friendly interface for content creation, introduce Sendor-themed merchandise, integrate NFTs, and implement a staking system to reward community participation. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, Sendor offers a fair launch with 90% allocated to the public and 10% reserved for the team. By combining art, AI, and cryptocurrency, Sendor seeks to create a unique and engaging experience within the memecoin landscape.
