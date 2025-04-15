## What Is SELF Crypto (SELF)? SELF is a decentralised utility NFT project which enables users to build a Web3 identity. The projects core product allows users to send cryptocurrency by @username encompassing auto chain recognition. @Usernames can be applied to any DeFi or CEX wallet and can also be integrated into DEX platforms for users to insert @usernames instead of contract addresses. The SELF technology aims to mitigate transposition errors and make transacting in crypto more user friendly. The project has a vast roadmap to include addition of avatars and linking all your Web3 assets from email to loyalty cars, tickets, documentation and more. SELF is the utility token that is used for: * Purchasing usernames * NFT upgrades and maintenance * Raffle Drop Coupons * Auctions * Staking SELF tools include: * @username utility NFTs * Flexible Staking * Web Wallet * NFT maintenance dashboard * SWAPs onsite * @username secondary market through TofuNFT

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.