What is today's price of SelfClaw (SELFCLAW)?

The live price is £, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -0.53%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of SELFCLAW are in circulation?

The circulating supply of SELFCLAW is 100000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own SelfClaw?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of SELFCLAW across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of SelfClaw today?

The market capitalization stands at £33653.37179834100000, positioning SelfClaw at rank #5669 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is SELFCLAW being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of SelfClaw?

The recent price movement of -0.53% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Analytics,Celo Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Bankr Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.