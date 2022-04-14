Selen Ai (SELEN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Selen Ai (SELEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Selen Ai (SELEN) Information Selen AI is an AI-powered platform on Solana, designed to enhance crypto trading and liquidity management for retail traders and token issuers. It integrates advanced tools into a user-friendly interface, enabling real-time decision-making without requiring deep technical expertise.

Key features include a Volume-Sniping Engine for detecting and executing trades on liquidity surges, AI-driven copy-trading on Solana’s Zeta perpetual markets, and a Volume-Booster for market-making to improve order book depth. Additional tools like the New-Token Sniper and AI Pools-Filter use predictive models to identify high-potential tokens and low-risk liquidity pools.

The SELEN token is used for accessing premium features, paying transaction fees, and participating in future DAO governance. Built-in risk management, including VaR caps and max-drawdown halts, ensures safer trading. Selen AI leverages time-series transformers and low-latency execution to provide precise, automated trading and liquidity strategies, making professional-grade tools accessible to all users. Official Website: https://selen.pro/ Whitepaper: https://selen-ai.gitbook.io/whitepaper

Selen Ai (SELEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Selen Ai (SELEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.25K Total Supply: $ 999.25M Circulating Supply: $ 974.72M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.45K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Selen Ai (SELEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Selen Ai (SELEN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SELEN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SELEN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

