SEKA is a blockchain-based open-world MMO game built on BNB Chain in collaboration with the renowned Kazakh influencer SekaVines with a large following across social media platforms. SEKA brings a GTA-style game experience into the Web3 space, allowing players to explore, complete missions, interact with others, and earn rewards through gameplay. The $SEKA token is used throughout the game for transactions, upgrades, and participation in events. Developed using the powerful Idos Games Engine, SEKA bridges traditional gaming and decentralized technology, delivering a rich, on-chain gaming experience with real player ownership and incentives.