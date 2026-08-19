Securitize Price Today

The live Securitize (SECZ) price today is $ 5.89, with a 9.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current SECZ to USD conversion rate is $ 5.89 per SECZ.

Securitize currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 23,712,280, with a circulating supply of 4.03M SECZ. During the last 24 hours, SECZ traded between $ 5.39 (low) and $ 5.84 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.87, while the all-time low was $ 5.39.

In short-term performance, SECZ moved +9.28% in the last hour and -19.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Securitize (SECZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.71M$ 23.71M $ 23.71M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 152.42M$ 152.42M $ 152.42M Circulation Supply 4.03M 4.03M 4.03M Total Supply 25,878,399.0 25,878,399.0 25,878,399.0

The current Market Cap of Securitize is $ 23.71M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of SECZ is 4.03M, with a total supply of 25878399.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 152.42M.