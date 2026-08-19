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The live Secure Legion price today is 0 USD.SECURE market cap is 53,825 USD. Track real-time SECURE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Secure Legion price today is 0 USD.SECURE market cap is 53,825 USD. Track real-time SECURE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About SECURE

SECURE Price Info

What is SECURE

SECURE Whitepaper

SECURE Official Website

SECURE Tokenomics

SECURE Price Forecast

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Secure Legion Logo

Secure Legion Price (SECURE)

Unlisted

1 SECURE to USD Live Price:

$0.000041
$0.000041$0.000041
-2.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Secure Legion (SECURE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:37:28 (UTC+8)

Secure Legion Price Today

The live Secure Legion (SECURE) price today is $ 0, with a 1.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current SECURE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SECURE.

Secure Legion currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 53,825, with a circulating supply of 1.32B SECURE. During the last 24 hours, SECURE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00128948, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SECURE moved -0.20% in the last hour and -26.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Secure Legion (SECURE) Market Information

$ 53.83K
$ 53.83K$ 53.83K

--
----

$ 53.83K
$ 53.83K$ 53.83K

1.32B
1.32B 1.32B

1,315,333,812.999987
1,315,333,812.999987 1,315,333,812.999987

The current Market Cap of Secure Legion is $ 53.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SECURE is 1.32B, with a total supply of 1315333812.999987. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 53.83K.

Secure Legion Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00128948
$ 0.00128948$ 0.00128948

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.20%

-1.68%

-26.21%

-26.21%

Secure Legion (SECURE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Secure Legion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Secure Legion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Secure Legion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Secure Legion to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.68%
30 Days$ 0-26.34%
60 Days$ 0-67.49%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Secure Legion

Secure Legion (SECURE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SECURE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Secure Legion (SECURE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Secure Legion could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Secure Legion will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SECURE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Secure Legion Price Prediction.

What is Secure Legion (SECURE)

Secure Legion - Private Messaging without Metadata. No servers. No metadata. No compromises. There is nothing like $SECURE in this space. We strive on bringing new technology to the crypto industry. We are SECURE LEGION!

Private by Design • Serverless • Blockchain Integrated

A decentralized messaging system that eliminates metadata exposure entirely. While other secure messengers protect your messages, Secure Legion protects your identity, communication patterns, and social network from surveillance. No servers know who you talk to, when you communicate, or where you are.

The world's first truly metadata-free messaging system. No servers know who you talk to, when you talk, or where you are.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Secure Legion (SECURE) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Solana Ecosystem

About Secure Legion

What is the current market price of SECURE?

It's currently valued at £, reflecting a price movement of -1.68% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does Secure Legion have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, SECURE shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for SECURE?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged £-- worth of SECURE. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for Secure Legion?

It has traded between £ and £, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of SECURE on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated SECURE is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Secure Legion

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:37:28 (UTC+8)

Secure Legion (SECURE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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