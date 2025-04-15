Secret Society Price (SS)
The live price of Secret Society (SS) today is 0.03675645 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Secret Society Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 27.51 USD
- Secret Society price change within the day is -2.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Secret Society to USD was $ -0.00096828035665752.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Secret Society to USD was $ -0.0046061565.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Secret Society to USD was $ -0.0149389313.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Secret Society to USD was $ -0.0385542811178702.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00096828035665752
|-2.56%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0046061565
|-12.53%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0149389313
|-40.64%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0385542811178702
|-51.19%
Discover the latest price analysis of Secret Society: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-2.56%
+3.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Secret Society is building Trador.io, an all-in-one DeFi aggregator that combines research, on-chain analytics and charts, tracking and DEX aggregation into a streamlined application available on any device. For security reasons, Trador only uses audited and battle-tested smart contracts from third parties such as 1inch, 0x project or paraswap, with its own gas optimization on top, offering up to 60% lower gas fees compared to competitors. For Trador, AI is a core technology used to develop new features that benefit users and improve the overall application. The Secret Society ($SS) Ethereum token is the core of the entire ecosystem. A premium model will be developed to give token holders access to certain features. Future revenues are planned to be partially redistributed to the community through buy back and burn or revenue share mechanisms. Started as a fair launch, the initial liquidity pool for the Secret Society token has been burned, making the token deflationary, and contract ownership has been renounced. The maximum and total supply of SS tokens is 10 million and all tokens are in circulation or have been burned. SS is a 0% tax token.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
