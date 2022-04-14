Second World Games (SWIO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Second World Games (SWIO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Second World Games (SWIO) Information The primary token powering Second World Games ecosystem: Use, transfer and win SWIO across all Second World Games

In-game tournaments and leagues with SWIO rewards

Bet SWIO against other players in PVP battles

Gamified SWIO staking: Complete different in-game tasks to increase your APY
Official Website: https://secondworld.io

Second World Games (SWIO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 9.56K
Total Supply: $ 150.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 7.02M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 204.22K
All-Time High: $ 0.255872
All-Time Low: $ 0.00136129
Current Price: $ 0.00136147

Second World Games (SWIO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Second World Games (SWIO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of SWIO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SWIO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

