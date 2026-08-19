Searxly Price Today

The live Searxly (SEARXLY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEARXLY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SEARXLY.

Searxly currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 27,450, with a circulating supply of 100.00B SEARXLY. During the last 24 hours, SEARXLY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SEARXLY moved -0.04% in the last hour and -5.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Searxly (SEARXLY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.45K$ 27.45K $ 27.45K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.45K$ 27.45K $ 27.45K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Searxly is $ 27.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SEARXLY is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.45K.