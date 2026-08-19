Scuba Price Today

The live Scuba (SCUBA) price today is $ 0, with a 7.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCUBA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SCUBA.

Scuba currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 21,613, with a circulating supply of 999.91M SCUBA. During the last 24 hours, SCUBA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SCUBA moved +1.01% in the last hour and -11.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Scuba (SCUBA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.61K$ 21.61K $ 21.61K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.61K$ 21.61K $ 21.61K Circulation Supply 999.91M 999.91M 999.91M Total Supply 999,909,781.008957 999,909,781.008957 999,909,781.008957

The current Market Cap of Scuba is $ 21.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SCUBA is 999.91M, with a total supply of 999909781.008957. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.61K.