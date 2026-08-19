Screaming Rubber Chicken Price Today

The live Screaming Rubber Chicken (SRC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current SRC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SRC.

Screaming Rubber Chicken currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11,514.66, with a circulating supply of 999.12M SRC. During the last 24 hours, SRC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SRC moved +0.09% in the last hour and +1.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Screaming Rubber Chicken (SRC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.51K$ 11.51K $ 11.51K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.51K$ 11.51K $ 11.51K Circulation Supply 999.12M 999.12M 999.12M Total Supply 999,124,510.237122 999,124,510.237122 999,124,510.237122

The current Market Cap of Screaming Rubber Chicken is $ 11.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SRC is 999.12M, with a total supply of 999124510.237122. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.51K.