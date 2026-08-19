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The live Scotland Fan Token price today is 0.160096 USD.SFA market cap is 398,957 USD. Track real-time SFA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Scotland Fan Token price today is 0.160096 USD.SFA market cap is 398,957 USD. Track real-time SFA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Scotland Fan Token Logo

Scotland Fan Token Price (SFA)

Unlisted

1 SFA to USD Live Price:

$0.160542
$0.160542$0.160542
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Scotland Fan Token (SFA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:34:52 (UTC+8)

Scotland Fan Token Price Today

The live Scotland Fan Token (SFA) price today is $ 0.160096, with a 0.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current SFA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.160096 per SFA.

Scotland Fan Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 398,957, with a circulating supply of 2.49M SFA. During the last 24 hours, SFA traded between $ 0.151438 (low) and $ 0.165755 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.9, while the all-time low was $ 0.148631.

In short-term performance, SFA moved -1.70% in the last hour and -32.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 194.16K.

Scotland Fan Token (SFA) Market Information

$ 398.96K
$ 398.96K$ 398.96K

$ 194.16K
$ 194.16K$ 194.16K

$ 3.17M
$ 3.17M$ 3.17M

2.49M
2.49M 2.49M

19,816,458.0
19,816,458.0 19,816,458.0

The current Market Cap of Scotland Fan Token is $ 398.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 194.16K. The circulating supply of SFA is 2.49M, with a total supply of 19816458.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.17M.

Scotland Fan Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.151438
$ 0.151438$ 0.151438
24H Low
$ 0.165755
$ 0.165755$ 0.165755
24H High

$ 0.151438
$ 0.151438$ 0.151438

$ 0.165755
$ 0.165755$ 0.165755

$ 1.9
$ 1.9$ 1.9

$ 0.148631
$ 0.148631$ 0.148631

-1.70%

-0.96%

-32.81%

-32.81%

Scotland Fan Token (SFA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Scotland Fan Token to USD was $ -0.001554557141307755.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Scotland Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0877187917.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Scotland Fan Token to USD was $ -0.1250831488.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Scotland Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0000046413144191.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001554557141307755-0.96%
30 Days$ -0.0877187917-54.79%
60 Days$ -0.1250831488-78.13%
90 Days$ -0.0000046413144191-0.00%

Price Prediction for Scotland Fan Token

Scotland Fan Token (SFA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SFA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Scotland Fan Token (SFA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Scotland Fan Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Scotland Fan Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SFA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Scotland Fan Token Price Prediction.

What is Scotland Fan Token (SFA)

The Scottish national football team boast a rich and historic legacy in the sport, having contested the first-ever official international football match against England in 1872. While they are yet to win a UEFA European Championship or FIFA® World Cup, they have proudly qualified for multiple major international tournaments throughout their history. The team, backed by their fiercely loyal traveling supporters known as the Tartan Army, are famous for wearing dark blue shirts and the spine-tingling passion they show whilst singing "Flower of Scotland" before every international match. They remain a proud and fiercely competitive presence in international football.

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Scotland Fan Token (SFA) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemChiliz EcosystemFan Token

About Scotland Fan Token

How much is Scotland Fan Token worth right now?

Scotland Fan Token is currently trading at £0.11799759551964960000, with a price movement of -0.96% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is SFA going up or down today?

SFA has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Sports,Fan Token,Solana Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Chiliz Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Scotland Fan Token today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling SFA.

What makes Scotland Fan Token different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Sports,Fan Token,Solana Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Chiliz Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, SFA offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much SFA exists in the market?

There are 2491916.333333 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Scotland Fan Token's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £1.400381218065000, while its lowest point (ATL) is £0.10954740043274685000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Scotland Fan Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:34:52 (UTC+8)

Scotland Fan Token (SFA) Important Industry Updates

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$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
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Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
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