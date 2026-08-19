Scotland Fan Token Price Today

The live Scotland Fan Token (SFA) price today is $ 0.160096, with a 0.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current SFA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.160096 per SFA.

Scotland Fan Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 398,957, with a circulating supply of 2.49M SFA. During the last 24 hours, SFA traded between $ 0.151438 (low) and $ 0.165755 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.9, while the all-time low was $ 0.148631.

In short-term performance, SFA moved -1.70% in the last hour and -32.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 194.16K.

Scotland Fan Token (SFA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 398.96K$ 398.96K $ 398.96K Volume (24H) $ 194.16K$ 194.16K $ 194.16K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.17M$ 3.17M $ 3.17M Circulation Supply 2.49M 2.49M 2.49M Total Supply 19,816,458.0 19,816,458.0 19,816,458.0

The current Market Cap of Scotland Fan Token is $ 398.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 194.16K. The circulating supply of SFA is 2.49M, with a total supply of 19816458.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.17M.