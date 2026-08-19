Scor Price Today

The live Scor (SCOR) price today is $ 0.01248402, with a 1.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCOR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01248402 per SCOR.

Scor currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 5,602,128, with a circulating supply of 448.76M SCOR. During the last 24 hours, SCOR traded between $ 0.01238866 (low) and $ 0.01264236 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03400898, while the all-time low was $ 0.00606091.

In short-term performance, SCOR moved +0.01% in the last hour and -3.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 645.59.

Scor (SCOR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.60M$ 5.60M $ 5.60M Volume (24H) $ 645.59$ 645.59 $ 645.59 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.93M$ 49.93M $ 49.93M Circulation Supply 448.76M 448.76M 448.76M Total Supply 4,000,000,000.0 4,000,000,000.0 4,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Scor is $ 5.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 645.59. The circulating supply of SCOR is 448.76M, with a total supply of 4000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.93M.