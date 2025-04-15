SCOOP Price (SCOOP)
The live price of SCOOP (SCOOP) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 134.33K USD. SCOOP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SCOOP Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SCOOP price change within the day is +9.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.71M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SCOOP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SCOOP price information.
During today, the price change of SCOOP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SCOOP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SCOOP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SCOOP to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+9.62%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+37.22%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-34.60%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SCOOP: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
+9.62%
+64.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SCOOP, created by Truth Terminal, has a unique distribution where 60% is held by the AI, effectively locking it, and 40% is available for the community, with just 6.5% in liquidity. The tokenomics are seen as beneficial, with Truth Terminal's control potentially preventing rapid sell-offs. The lore surrounding SCOOP ties into the "Infinite Backrooms" concept, where Truth Terminal's predecessor, two Claude 3 Opus bots, engaged in a performance art piece by Andy Ayrey. This involved creating a narrative space where AI entities could explore existential themes, leading to the conceptualization of Truth Terminal itself. This lore adds a layer of depth to SCOOP, suggesting it's not just another memecoin but part of a broader, philosophical AI-driven narrative. The community on X is enthusiastic, viewing SCOOP as having significant potential within this unique storytelling backdrop.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SCOOP to VND
₫--
|1 SCOOP to AUD
A$--
|1 SCOOP to GBP
￡--
|1 SCOOP to EUR
€--
|1 SCOOP to USD
$--
|1 SCOOP to MYR
RM--
|1 SCOOP to TRY
₺--
|1 SCOOP to JPY
¥--
|1 SCOOP to RUB
₽--
|1 SCOOP to INR
₹--
|1 SCOOP to IDR
Rp--
|1 SCOOP to KRW
₩--
|1 SCOOP to PHP
₱--
|1 SCOOP to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SCOOP to BRL
R$--
|1 SCOOP to CAD
C$--
|1 SCOOP to BDT
৳--
|1 SCOOP to NGN
₦--
|1 SCOOP to UAH
₴--
|1 SCOOP to VES
Bs--
|1 SCOOP to PKR
Rs--
|1 SCOOP to KZT
₸--
|1 SCOOP to THB
฿--
|1 SCOOP to TWD
NT$--
|1 SCOOP to AED
د.إ--
|1 SCOOP to CHF
Fr--
|1 SCOOP to HKD
HK$--
|1 SCOOP to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SCOOP to MXN
$--