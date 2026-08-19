Schwab International Equity xStock Price Today

The live Schwab International Equity xStock (SCHFX) price today is $ 28.19, with a 1.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCHFX to USD conversion rate is $ 28.19 per SCHFX.

Schwab International Equity xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 184,292, with a circulating supply of 6.54K SCHFX. During the last 24 hours, SCHFX traded between $ 28.19 (low) and $ 28.88 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 28.89, while the all-time low was $ 24.1.

In short-term performance, SCHFX moved -0.00% in the last hour and -0.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 192.38.

Schwab International Equity xStock (SCHFX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 184.29K$ 184.29K $ 184.29K Volume (24H) $ 192.38$ 192.38 $ 192.38 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 184.29K$ 184.29K $ 184.29K Circulation Supply 6.54K 6.54K 6.54K Total Supply 6,537.797073665763 6,537.797073665763 6,537.797073665763

The current Market Cap of Schwab International Equity xStock is $ 184.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 192.38. The circulating supply of SCHFX is 6.54K, with a total supply of 6537.797073665763. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 184.29K.