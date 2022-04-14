SCHNITZEL (SNTZL) Information

Schnitzel is a golden-breaded, community-driven memecoin built by 18 long-time Cronos OGs, whales, and builders who came together to create more than just a token - it’s a movement. Originally launched on zkCRO via puush.fun, the project overcame early ecosystem slowdowns and successfully migrated to evmCRO, where it quickly gained momentum.

Now officially whitelisted on EbisusBay, Wolfswap, and since today on VVS Finance by Cronos Labs, Schnitzel has cemented its place in the Cronos ecosystem. It’s powered by real community energy, long-term commitment, and a deflationary token model with locked team allocations and sustainable liquidity.

Schnitzel blends meme culture with real utility, including upcoming NFTs, staking, burns, GameFi features, and DAO governance. The goal is clear: build a strong, self-sustaining community and secure a future CEX listing on Crypto.com - all with crispy vibes and no fake momentum.