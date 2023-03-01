ScarQuest (SCAR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ScarQuest (SCAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ScarQuest (SCAR) Information Velhalla is a crypto metaverse planetary experience, an NFT world you can control, influence, earn, and more. No barrier to entry free-to-play, play to earn module that is easy to understand, so join us in Velhalla so that we may all enjoy the spoils. Official Website: https://scarquest.com/ Whitepaper: https://scarquest.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Scar-Quest-Pitch-Deck.pdf Buy SCAR Now!

ScarQuest (SCAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ScarQuest (SCAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 407.82K $ 407.82K $ 407.82K Total Supply: $ 9.95B $ 9.95B $ 9.95B Circulating Supply: $ 2.85B $ 2.85B $ 2.85B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.42M $ 1.42M $ 1.42M All-Time High: $ 0.475949 $ 0.475949 $ 0.475949 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00014316 $ 0.00014316 $ 0.00014316 Learn more about ScarQuest (SCAR) price

ScarQuest (SCAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ScarQuest (SCAR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SCAR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SCAR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SCAR's tokenomics, explore SCAR token's live price!

