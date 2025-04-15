What is Scarab Tools (DUNG)

Scarab Tools is a comprehensive crypto project that aims to provide DUNG holders with a range of valuable tools and features to navigate the world of trading cryptocurrencies effectively. With a focus on sniping new token listings on Ethereum (with multi-chain support in development), as well as building innovative portfolio management capabilities, Scarab Tools offers a wide array of functionalities to enhance users' trading experience. Scarab was launched by a full-time trader and degen who sniped new Uniswap launches starting in mid-2020. In January 2023 we started development of what turned into Scarab by building a bot that snipes liquidity adds on block 0 as well as allows for manual buys of existing tokens all using multiple private RPCs. Since then we've also added a feed of new tokens and a contract simulator that checks honeypot status and taxes. Our goal is to make a fully functioning portfolio manager for shitcoins (or, dung). In the coming months you’ll be able to see all your positions including real-time pricing, volume, liquidity, charts, etc. Next to all that info you’ll be able to buy/sell any of those positions immediately. Options will be a % of your bag or just dump it all.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Scarab Tools (DUNG) Resource Official Website