What is the current trading price of Scandic Coin?

Scandic Coin (SNC) is currently priced at £0.11855406279314385000 GBP, reflecting a price movement of 0.32% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Scandic Coin's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Ethereum Ecosystem,Payment Solutions sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in SNC?

Investors have generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Scandic Coin's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #767 with a market capitalization of £14937523.72822230225000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about SNC?

With 126001330.12741935 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Scandic Coin's recent performance?

The price range between £0.11794010618543430000 and £0.11900808112489545000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Scandic Coin stack up against similar assets?

Against other Ethereum Ecosystem,Payment Solutions tokens, SNC continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.