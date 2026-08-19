Scamcoin Price Today

The live Scamcoin (SCAM) price today is $ 0.00118428, with a 10.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00118428 per SCAM.

Scamcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,185,254, with a circulating supply of 999.95M SCAM. During the last 24 hours, SCAM traded between $ 0.00106092 (low) and $ 0.00119326 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00168508, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SCAM moved -0.25% in the last hour and +102.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.07K.

Scamcoin (SCAM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.19M$ 1.19M $ 1.19M Volume (24H) $ 59.07K$ 59.07K $ 59.07K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.19M$ 1.19M $ 1.19M Circulation Supply 999.95M 999.95M 999.95M Total Supply 999,947,494.59729 999,947,494.59729 999,947,494.59729

The current Market Cap of Scamcoin is $ 1.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.07K. The circulating supply of SCAM is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999947494.59729. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.19M.