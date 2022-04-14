Scallop (SCLP) Tokenomics
Scallop is an innovative fintech decentralized ecosystem built to offer users a faster and more efficient way to securely manage crypto and fiat currencies in a single place. Scallop is a robust platform that combines decentralized financial services with banking features such as bank accounts, cards, remittance and much more - to promote the general usage of crypto in daily life. Scallop’s mission is to bring digital assets into mainstream use and accelerate the transition to a more equitable and decentralised ecosystem.
The Scallop token, SCLP, will be an ERC-20 and BEP token and will be an integral within the Scallop ecosystem. It has several native use cases such as receiving trading bonus payments, staking, payment of transaction fees, etc.
Scallop offers traditional banking services with a strong cryptocurrency and DeFi integration for both individuals and institutions. It’s the only banking service to directly connect banking accounts to hardware or digital wallets and as such facilitate seamless crypto to fiat (and vice versa transactions.
Included in Scallop suite of ten ‘X’ products is: -
Scallop Pay - Payment Gateway for businesses to set up on/off ramp from crypto to fiat and vice versa, to receive payments from customers
Scallop Cards - Pay for any goods or services online or in-store using digital assets
Scallop Chain - World’s first regulated blockchain that will overlay the entire Scallop banking ecosystem. It can power cross-chain financial applications and allows institutional partners to design and deploy secure custody services, interest-bearing savings accounts, debit cards, and a fiat on-ramp to cryptocurrencies.
Scallop (SCLP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Scallop (SCLP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Scallop (SCLP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SCLP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SCLP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
