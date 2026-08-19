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The live SCADA price today is 0.00116994 USD.SCADA market cap is 218,363 USD. Track real-time SCADA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live SCADA price today is 0.00116994 USD.SCADA market cap is 218,363 USD. Track real-time SCADA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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SCADA Price (SCADA)

Unlisted

1 SCADA to USD Live Price:

$0.00114863
$0.00114863$0.00114863
+0.18%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
SCADA (SCADA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:33:25 (UTC+8)

SCADA Price Today

The live SCADA (SCADA) price today is $ 0.00116994, with a 23.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCADA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00116994 per SCADA.

SCADA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 218,363, with a circulating supply of 186.57M SCADA. During the last 24 hours, SCADA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00120723 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00952474, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SCADA moved -0.99% in the last hour and -13.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.97K.

SCADA (SCADA) Market Information

$ 218.36K
$ 218.36K$ 218.36K

$ 9.97K
$ 9.97K$ 9.97K

$ 355.30K
$ 355.30K$ 355.30K

186.57M
186.57M 186.57M

303,569,698.3645425
303,569,698.3645425 303,569,698.3645425

The current Market Cap of SCADA is $ 218.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.97K. The circulating supply of SCADA is 186.57M, with a total supply of 303569698.3645425. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 355.30K.

SCADA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0.00120723
$ 0.00120723$ 0.00120723
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00120723
$ 0.00120723$ 0.00120723

$ 0.00952474
$ 0.00952474$ 0.00952474

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.99%

+23.66%

-13.99%

-13.99%

SCADA (SCADA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of SCADA to USD was $ +0.00022381.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SCADA to USD was $ -0.0000697230.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SCADA to USD was $ -0.0008109820.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SCADA to USD was $ -0.0000004371163792142.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00022381+23.66%
30 Days$ -0.0000697230-5.95%
60 Days$ -0.0008109820-69.31%
90 Days$ -0.0000004371163792142-0.00%

Price Prediction for SCADA

SCADA (SCADA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SCADA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
SCADA (SCADA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of SCADA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price SCADA will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SCADA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking SCADA Price Prediction.

What is SCADA (SCADA)

SCADA is a deflationary token on PulseChain that combines automated liquidity generation with a systematic supply reduction mechanism. The protocol operates through three interconnected smart contracts that manage token economics, liquidity operations, and staking rewards. The token implements a tax system on trades (1-2% buy/sell) which automatically converts collected fees into liquidity on PulseX. When accumulated liquidity reaches a threshold, the protocol's "Supply Block" mechanism can be triggered by any network participant. This process removes a portion of liquidity, uses the extracted value to buy SCADA tokens from the market, and burns approximately 90% of the purchased tokens while distributing the remainder as staking rewards.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About SCADA

What is the current price of SCADA?

SCADA is priced at £0.0008622957906647190000, shifting 23.65% today.

How fast is the SCADA community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect SCADA's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,PulseChain Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is SCADA's trading volume today?

It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does SCADA compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is £0.0070201405278696990000 and ATL is £, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 186569698.36454248 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SCADA

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:33:25 (UTC+8)

SCADA (SCADA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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