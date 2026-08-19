SCADA Price Today

The live SCADA (SCADA) price today is $ 0.00116994, with a 23.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCADA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00116994 per SCADA.

SCADA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 218,363, with a circulating supply of 186.57M SCADA. During the last 24 hours, SCADA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00120723 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00952474, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SCADA moved -0.99% in the last hour and -13.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.97K.

SCADA (SCADA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 218.36K$ 218.36K $ 218.36K Volume (24H) $ 9.97K$ 9.97K $ 9.97K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 355.30K$ 355.30K $ 355.30K Circulation Supply 186.57M 186.57M 186.57M Total Supply 303,569,698.3645425 303,569,698.3645425 303,569,698.3645425

The current Market Cap of SCADA is $ 218.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.97K. The circulating supply of SCADA is 186.57M, with a total supply of 303569698.3645425. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 355.30K.