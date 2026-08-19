Savings USDD Price Today

The live Savings USDD (SUSDD) price today is $ 1.061, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUSDD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.061 per SUSDD.

Savings USDD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 249,401,470, with a circulating supply of 235.00M SUSDD. During the last 24 hours, SUSDD traded between $ 1.053 (low) and $ 1.061 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.062, while the all-time low was $ 0.637557.

In short-term performance, SUSDD moved +0.01% in the last hour and +0.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.62K.

Savings USDD (SUSDD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 249.40M$ 249.40M $ 249.40M Volume (24H) $ 1.62K$ 1.62K $ 1.62K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 249.40M$ 249.40M $ 249.40M Circulation Supply 235.00M 235.00M 235.00M Total Supply 234,996,099.5290323 234,996,099.5290323 234,996,099.5290323

The current Market Cap of Savings USDD is $ 249.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.62K. The circulating supply of SUSDD is 235.00M, with a total supply of 234996099.5290323. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 249.40M.