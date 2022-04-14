Save The Ostriches (OSTRICH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Save The Ostriches (OSTRICH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Save The Ostriches (OSTRICH) Information Save the Ostriches movement! It's a meme token with a mission to shine a spotlight on animal cruelty and government overreach. Our focus is the heartbreaking case of Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, British Columbia, where 400 healthy ostriches face culling due to the governments fear of the bird flu. By joining the $OSTRICH meme community, you’re not just buying a token—you’re standing up for justice, supporting a devastated farm family, and challenging a system that prioritizes control over compassion. Official Website: https://saveostriches.com/ Buy OSTRICH Now!

Save The Ostriches (OSTRICH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Save The Ostriches (OSTRICH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 207.42K $ 207.42K $ 207.42K Total Supply: $ 999.98M $ 999.98M $ 999.98M Circulating Supply: $ 999.98M $ 999.98M $ 999.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 207.42K $ 207.42K $ 207.42K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00020742 $ 0.00020742 $ 0.00020742 Learn more about Save The Ostriches (OSTRICH) price

Save The Ostriches (OSTRICH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Save The Ostriches (OSTRICH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OSTRICH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OSTRICH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OSTRICH's tokenomics, explore OSTRICH token's live price!

OSTRICH Price Prediction Want to know where OSTRICH might be heading? Our OSTRICH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OSTRICH token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!