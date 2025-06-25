Save The Ostriches Price (OSTRICH)
The live price of Save The Ostriches (OSTRICH) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 254.89K USD. OSTRICH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Save The Ostriches Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Save The Ostriches price change within the day is -1.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.98M USD
During today, the price change of Save The Ostriches to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Save The Ostriches to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Save The Ostriches to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Save The Ostriches to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Save The Ostriches: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.17%
-1.21%
-15.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Save the Ostriches movement! It's a meme token with a mission to shine a spotlight on animal cruelty and government overreach. Our focus is the heartbreaking case of Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, British Columbia, where 400 healthy ostriches face culling due to the governments fear of the bird flu. By joining the $OSTRICH meme community, you’re not just buying a token—you’re standing up for justice, supporting a devastated farm family, and challenging a system that prioritizes control over compassion.
Understanding the tokenomics of Save The Ostriches (OSTRICH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OSTRICH token's extensive tokenomics now!
