SAVAGE Price (SAVG)
The live price of SAVAGE (SAVG) today is 0.00016784 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 80.53K USD. SAVG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SAVAGE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SAVAGE price change within the day is +0.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 479.56M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SAVG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SAVG price information.
During today, the price change of SAVAGE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SAVAGE to USD was $ -0.0000223697.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SAVAGE to USD was $ -0.0000812475.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SAVAGE to USD was $ -0.0005688220067733879.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.54%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000223697
|-13.32%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000812475
|-48.40%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0005688220067733879
|-77.21%
Discover the latest price analysis of SAVAGE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.70%
+0.54%
-7.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SAVAGE is the first carbon-neutral NFT platform made for filmmakers and photographers. By building on Polygon’s proof of stake protocol, we are paving the way for how NFT marketplaces should operate going forward. Affordable minting, generous creator payouts, and multiple environmental initiatives mean that you can upload content with peace of mind. Innovative features like “Team NFTs” and Rights Managed Contracts that are built directly into the metadata give visual artists an array of new tools to sell their masterpieces. Whether your content is in 8K, 4K, HD, RAW, or JPEG, SAVAGE has you covered. We also support file sizes of up to 2GB, far exceeding that of other current NFT marketplaces. While being especially catered to videographers and photographers, the SAVAGE platform has been designed to evolve over time to incorporate additional forms of content and be a home to artists of all kinds.
