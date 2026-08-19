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The live Saturn sUSDat price today is 0.970358 USD.SUSDAT market cap is 78,190,431 USD. Track real-time SUSDAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Saturn sUSDat price today is 0.970358 USD.SUSDAT market cap is 78,190,431 USD. Track real-time SUSDAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Saturn sUSDat Price (SUSDAT)

Unlisted

1 SUSDAT to USD Live Price:

$0.968986
$0.968986$0.968986
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Saturn sUSDat (SUSDAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:32:27 (UTC+8)

Saturn sUSDat Price Today

The live Saturn sUSDat (SUSDAT) price today is $ 0.970358, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUSDAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.970358 per SUSDAT.

Saturn sUSDat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 78,190,431, with a circulating supply of 80.58M SUSDAT. During the last 24 hours, SUSDAT traded between $ 0.965785 (low) and $ 0.975521 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.021, while the all-time low was $ 0.695599.

In short-term performance, SUSDAT moved -0.52% in the last hour and +0.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 527.46K.

Saturn sUSDat (SUSDAT) Market Information

$ 78.19M
$ 78.19M$ 78.19M

$ 527.46K
$ 527.46K$ 527.46K

$ 78.19M
$ 78.19M$ 78.19M

80.58M
80.58M 80.58M

80,581,336.20080161
80,581,336.20080161 80,581,336.20080161

The current Market Cap of Saturn sUSDat is $ 78.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 527.46K. The circulating supply of SUSDAT is 80.58M, with a total supply of 80581336.20080161. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 78.19M.

Saturn sUSDat Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.965785
$ 0.965785$ 0.965785
24H Low
$ 0.975521
$ 0.975521$ 0.975521
24H High

$ 0.965785
$ 0.965785$ 0.965785

$ 0.975521
$ 0.975521$ 0.975521

$ 1.021
$ 1.021$ 1.021

$ 0.695599
$ 0.695599$ 0.695599

-0.52%

+0.31%

+0.38%

+0.38%

Saturn sUSDat (SUSDAT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Saturn sUSDat to USD was $ +0.00296896.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Saturn sUSDat to USD was $ +0.1069411174.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Saturn sUSDat to USD was $ +0.0827158388.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Saturn sUSDat to USD was $ +0.0000294135612602.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00296896+0.31%
30 Days$ +0.1069411174+11.02%
60 Days$ +0.0827158388+8.52%
90 Days$ +0.0000294135612602+0.00%

Price Prediction for Saturn sUSDat

Saturn sUSDat (SUSDAT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SUSDAT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Saturn sUSDat (SUSDAT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Saturn sUSDat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Saturn sUSDat will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SUSDAT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Saturn sUSDat Price Prediction.

What is Saturn sUSDat (SUSDAT)

Saturn is building the digital monetary layer for a financial system backed by Bitcoin. The protocol operates through a dual-token system. USDat is a stablecoin fully backed by tokenized U.S. Treasuries, designed for payments, settlements, and DeFi liquidity. sUSDat is a yield-bearing token received when staking USDat, offering exposure to institutional digital credit instruments backed by Bitcoin. Holders of sUSDat take on the volatility of underlying digital credit instruments.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Saturn sUSDat (SUSDAT) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemLiquid Staking Tokens

About Saturn sUSDat

Which blockchain network does Saturn sUSDat run on?

Saturn sUSDat operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SUSDAT?

The token is priced at £0.71519532526269330000, marking a price movement of 0.30% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Saturn sUSDat belong to?

Saturn sUSDat falls under the Liquid Staking Tokens,Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare SUSDAT with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Saturn sUSDat?

Its market capitalization is £57629690.00253017685000, placing the asset at rank #--. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SUSDAT is currently circulating?

There are 80581336.20080161 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Saturn sUSDat today?

Over the past day, SUSDAT generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Saturn sUSDat fluctuated between £0.71182482878363475000 and £0.71900067696209835000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Saturn sUSDat

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:32:27 (UTC+8)

Saturn sUSDat (SUSDAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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