Saturn Dollar Price Today

The live Saturn Dollar (USDAT) price today is $ 0.999223, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999223 per USDAT.

Saturn Dollar currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 93,763,153, with a circulating supply of 93.84M USDAT. During the last 24 hours, USDAT traded between $ 0.998854 (low) and $ 0.999477 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.042, while the all-time low was $ 0.997291.

In short-term performance, USDAT moved -0.01% in the last hour and -0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.18M.

Saturn Dollar (USDAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 93.76M$ 93.76M $ 93.76M Volume (24H) $ 3.18M$ 3.18M $ 3.18M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 93.76M$ 93.76M $ 93.76M Circulation Supply 93.84M 93.84M 93.84M Total Supply 93,838,771.79118 93,838,771.79118 93,838,771.79118

The current Market Cap of Saturn Dollar is $ 93.76M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.18M. The circulating supply of USDAT is 93.84M, with a total supply of 93838771.79118. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 93.76M.