Which blockchain network does SatoshiVM run on?

SatoshiVM operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SAVM?

The token is priced at £0.0029876912174592870000, marking a price movement of 0.24% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does SatoshiVM belong to?

SatoshiVM falls under the Smart Contract Platform,Ethereum Ecosystem,Layer 2 (L2),Zero Knowledge (ZK),BRC-20,Rollup,Bitcoin Ecosystem,Bitcoin Sidechains,SideChain category. This classification helps investors compare SAVM with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of SatoshiVM?

Its market capitalization is £21969.03314045445000, placing the asset at rank #6237. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SAVM is currently circulating?

There are 7353272.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for SatoshiVM today?

Over the past day, SAVM generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, SatoshiVM fluctuated between £0.0029453849638187970000 and £0.0029988426742115625000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.