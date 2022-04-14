Discover key insights into SatoshiSync (SSNC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

SatoshiSync (SSNC) Information

SatoshiSync is the first permissionless protocol for cross-chain inscriptions. Our platform simplifies the deployment, minting, and bridging of inscriptions, eliminating the need for whitelisting.

SatoshiSync pioneers permissionless inscription markets on BRC20, enabling easy customization and one-click bridging to ERC20 or any EVM for enhanced liquidity, establishing a truly decentralized inscription open market creation tool.

As the first cross-chain inscription market maker, SatoshiSync requires no code or technical knowledge. Our solution empowers users to bridge BTCFi tokens seamlessly, creating cross-chain marketplaces on Ethereum, EVMs, and Solana.