Satoshi Nakamoto (SATOSHI) Information This is a legacy token commemorating the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. Official Website: https://www.satoshitoken.org/ Whitepaper: https://medium.com/@satoshinakamoto_ethereum/the-satoshi-evolution-f6363e2a0754 Buy SATOSHI Now!

Satoshi Nakamoto (SATOSHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Satoshi Nakamoto (SATOSHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.73M $ 1.73M $ 1.73M Total Supply: $ 2.10M $ 2.10M $ 2.10M Circulating Supply: $ 2.10M $ 2.10M $ 2.10M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.73M $ 1.73M $ 1.73M All-Time High: $ 3.94 $ 3.94 $ 3.94 All-Time Low: $ 0.181683 $ 0.181683 $ 0.181683 Current Price: $ 0.822068 $ 0.822068 $ 0.822068 Learn more about Satoshi Nakamoto (SATOSHI) price

Satoshi Nakamoto (SATOSHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Satoshi Nakamoto (SATOSHI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SATOSHI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SATOSHI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SATOSHI's tokenomics, explore SATOSHI token's live price!

