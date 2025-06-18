What is Satoshi Airline (JET)

Users earn SAT tokens through the Satoshi Reward App’s Travel-to-Earn mining reward system. The system rewards Airplane NFT owners with SAT tokens when they reach their travel destination and have used the Satoshi Airline app. It is important to note that the SAT token amount users can receive will vary depending on their Airplane NFT Card level. Higher-level cards will give more SAT tokens while lower ones will have inferior rewards. SAT Token: Governance Token SAT tokens are used as the governance token in the ecosystem. Users can utilize SAT tokens to participate in governance. These include deciding staking reward rates, possible voting features in the future, and more. *Users who have staked their tokens longer will acquire a higher SAT voting power.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Satoshi Airline (JET) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Satoshi Airline (JET) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Satoshi Airline (JET) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JET token's extensive tokenomics now!