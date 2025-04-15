What is Satori Network (SATORI)

Satori: A decentralized AI on blockchain predicting the future 24/7. Unlocking uncensored foresight for all. #AI #DAO Satori is an open source, community driven project. It's auditable and transparent. It aims at being the largest prediction network in the world. “Satori” is a term from Zen Buddhism. It refers to a sudden moment of enlightenment or awakening, specifically to one’s true nature or the nature of being. Satori's premise, vision, and design are as simple as they are unique. It is a communication framework between evolving AI technologies. It captures the protocol of the future: the protocol of talking about the future. In short, Satori is a network, a federation of AIs which work together to predict the future. The Basics of Pattern Recognition AI is very good at recognizing patterns. Patterns can be thought of as coming in two varieties: Spatial patterns Temporal patterns The distinction may seem to be without a difference. Afterall, what are temporal patterns but spatial patterns that follow one another? And can’t we just interpret these sequential orderings (the temporal dimension) as just more of the same: a spatial pattern of data? Like a piece of sheet music it certainly seems spatial when you write it down.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Satori Network (SATORI) Resource Official Website