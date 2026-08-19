SatLayer Price Today

The live SatLayer (SLAY) price today is $ 0, with a 3.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLAY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SLAY.

SatLayer currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 174,224, with a circulating supply of 609.00M SLAY. During the last 24 hours, SLAY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.098666, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SLAY moved +0.13% in the last hour and +95.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.39.

SatLayer (SLAY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 174.22K$ 174.22K $ 174.22K Volume (24H) $ 9.39$ 9.39 $ 9.39 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 600.77K$ 600.77K $ 600.77K Circulation Supply 609.00M 609.00M 609.00M Total Supply 2,100,000,000.0 2,100,000,000.0 2,100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SatLayer is $ 174.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.39. The circulating supply of SLAY is 609.00M, with a total supply of 2100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 600.77K.