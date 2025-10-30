Satfi ($SATFI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00219513 24H High $ 0.00232143 All Time High $ 0.0183037 Lowest Price $ 0.00206296 Price Change (1H) -0.52% Price Change (1D) -4.87% Price Change (7D) -3.56%

Satfi ($SATFI) real-time price is $0.00219518. Over the past 24 hours, $SATFI traded between a low of $ 0.00219513 and a high of $ 0.00232143, showing active market volatility. $SATFI's all-time high price is $ 0.0183037, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00206296.

In terms of short-term performance, $SATFI has changed by -0.52% over the past hour, -4.87% over 24 hours, and -3.56% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Satfi ($SATFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 219.51K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 219.51K Circulation Supply 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Satfi is $ 219.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $SATFI is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 219.51K.