SANTAHOOD Price Today

The live SANTAHOOD (SANTACOIN) price today is $ 0, with a 3.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current SANTACOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SANTACOIN.

SANTAHOOD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 55,173, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SANTACOIN. During the last 24 hours, SANTACOIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SANTACOIN moved +1.45% in the last hour and -21.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SANTAHOOD (SANTACOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 55.17K$ 55.17K $ 55.17K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 55.17K$ 55.17K $ 55.17K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SANTAHOOD is $ 55.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SANTACOIN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.17K.