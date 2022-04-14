Santa Pepe (SANTAPEPE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Santa Pepe (SANTAPEPE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Santa Pepe (SANTAPEPE) Information Santa Pepe is the jolly green meme machine, sliding down the blockchain chimney to fill your bags with holiday cheer (and maybe some gains)! Decked out in his froggy Santa hat, he's here to spread laughter, lols, and a bit of FOMO, proving that the best gifts come wrapped in memes. As a community focused meme coin we know that just like the holidays themselves, crypto is better with friends and family by your side!Ho-ho-HODL! 🎅🐸 Official Website: https://santapepe.com/ Buy SANTAPEPE Now!

Santa Pepe (SANTAPEPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Santa Pepe (SANTAPEPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.65K $ 6.65K $ 6.65K Total Supply: $ 989.49M $ 989.49M $ 989.49M Circulating Supply: $ 989.49M $ 989.49M $ 989.49M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.65K $ 6.65K $ 6.65K All-Time High: $ 0.00087209 $ 0.00087209 $ 0.00087209 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000434 $ 0.00000434 $ 0.00000434 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Santa Pepe (SANTAPEPE) price

Santa Pepe (SANTAPEPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Santa Pepe (SANTAPEPE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SANTAPEPE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SANTAPEPE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SANTAPEPE's tokenomics, explore SANTAPEPE token's live price!

