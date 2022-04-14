SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) Information Agentic on-chain NGO for public goods,Standardization: Modularizes diverse APIs into easily deployable plugins, connecting agents to Web2 services like Gmail and Telegram and Web3 protocols like DeFi trading and blockchain explorers. Dynamic Learning: Teaches agents to adapt to new services via example-driven configurations, minimizing hardcoding. Optimized Interactions: Enhances reliability and scalability by fine-tuning APIs for seamless agent use. Official Website: https://santagent.xyz/ Buy SANTA Now!

SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.11M $ 3.11M $ 3.11M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.11M $ 3.11M $ 3.11M All-Time High: $ 0.00751454 $ 0.00751454 $ 0.00751454 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00311051 $ 0.00311051 $ 0.00311051 Learn more about SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) price

SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SANTA by Virtuals (SANTA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SANTA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SANTA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SANTA's tokenomics, explore SANTA token's live price!

SANTA Price Prediction Want to know where SANTA might be heading? Our SANTA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SANTA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!