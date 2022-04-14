Sanji (SANJI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sanji (SANJI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sanji (SANJI) Information Sanji is a meme token on Ethereum. Sanji is the mascot of ChatGPT and was shown to the world on the livestream launch of GPT-4o. Sanji is a community that wants to spread the joy of the dog and GPT-4o. The project aims to build a community and bring people together around Sanji. The goal of the community is to make Sanji one of the most recognized dogs in crypto and to support ChatGPT with Sanji the dog Official Website: https://sanjioneth.fun/

Sanji (SANJI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sanji (SANJI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.75K $ 12.75K $ 12.75K Total Supply: $ 936.48M $ 936.48M $ 936.48M Circulating Supply: $ 936.48M $ 936.48M $ 936.48M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.75K $ 12.75K $ 12.75K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Sanji (SANJI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sanji (SANJI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SANJI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SANJI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SANJI's tokenomics, explore SANJI token's live price!

