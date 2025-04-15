Sanin Price (SANIN)
The live price of Sanin (SANIN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 37.70K USD. SANIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sanin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Sanin price change within the day is +5.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 420.69B USD
During today, the price change of Sanin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sanin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sanin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sanin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.84%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+11.39%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-32.54%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sanin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
+5.84%
+7.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
As Shiba Inu unveils the Shibarium blockchain, it is our duty to continue Ryoshi's legacy with a decentralized token made by the people for the people. $SHIBA was an experiment, $SANIN is an experiment. When you fail, You see the mistakes and try to create the best. A heartwarming photo of two Sanin Shiba Inu puppies pressing their heads together as they run has gone viral on Twitter, earning over 22,800 retweets and 92,600 likes. Taken by photographer Tetsuya Yutaka, the image reflects the growing popularity of this indigenous breed that once faced extinction. The Sanin Shiba-Inu Ikuseikai group, which has worked to preserve the breed since prewar years, is now receiving many inquiries about adopting Sanin Shiba Inu dogs.
