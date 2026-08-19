Sandisk Corporation xStock Price Today

The live Sandisk Corporation xStock (SNDKX) price today is $ 1,615.4, with a 9.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNDKX to USD conversion rate is $ 1,615.4 per SNDKX.

Sandisk Corporation xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,314,064, with a circulating supply of 7.62K SNDKX. During the last 24 hours, SNDKX traded between $ 1,622.14 (low) and $ 1,800.18 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 16,187,595, while the all-time low was $ 892.27.

In short-term performance, SNDKX moved -0.48% in the last hour and +27.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 145.22K.

Sandisk Corporation xStock (SNDKX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.31M$ 12.31M $ 12.31M Volume (24H) $ 145.22K$ 145.22K $ 145.22K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 109.16M$ 109.16M $ 109.16M Circulation Supply 7.62K 7.62K 7.62K Total Supply ---- --

The current Market Cap of Sandisk Corporation xStock is $ 12.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 145.22K. The circulating supply of SNDKX is 7.62K, with a total supply of . Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 109.16M.