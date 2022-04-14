San Chan (SAN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into San Chan (SAN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

San Chan (SAN) Information Kantaro and his loyal dog, San Chan, are on an epic journey across Japan, captivating hearts with every step. From bustling cities to serene landscapes, they're sharing each unforgettable adventure on Kantaro’s TikTok. San Chan, the charming Shiba Inu, is quickly becoming the face of joy and positivity. Let’s rally behind this adorable pup and turn her into the internet’s most lovable, meme-worthy sensation! Official Website: http://sanchan.live Buy SAN Now!

San Chan (SAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for San Chan (SAN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 6.81M $ 6.81M $ 6.81M Total Supply: $ 941.97M $ 941.97M $ 941.97M Circulating Supply: $ 911.99M $ 911.99M $ 911.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.03M $ 7.03M $ 7.03M All-Time High: $ 0.03753525 $ 0.03753525 $ 0.03753525 All-Time Low: $ 0.00045775 $ 0.00045775 $ 0.00045775 Current Price: $ 0.0074641 $ 0.0074641 $ 0.0074641 Learn more about San Chan (SAN) price

San Chan (SAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of San Chan (SAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SAN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SAN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SAN's tokenomics, explore SAN token's live price!

SAN Price Prediction Want to know where SAN might be heading? Our SAN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SAN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!