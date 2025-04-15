Samurai Starter is a launchpad, project accelerator, and community engagement hub that incentivizes members to invest and participate in the projects driving innovation in crypto. Built on Base and raising across all EVM chains, Samurai aims to enrich the entire crypto ecosystem by incubating and launching projects which will define the future of the space. Through our crowdfunding platform, we regularly conduct sell-out raises for top new Web3 projects, such as OrangeDX, InterSwap, and Seedify-incubated gaming projects Haven's Compass and Galaxy Games. Access to these sales is gained by staking the SAM token, or holding a SamNFT. Holders can also benefit from regular giveaways through our Samurai Sanka community platform, which incentivizes platform engagement with lottery tickets and other prizes.

