Introducing Salvium ($SAL), a groundbreaking Layer 1 proof-of-work blockchain that combines enhanced privacy, regulatory compliance, and DeFi capabilities. Salvium enables users to transact privately while adhering to regulatory requirements, bridging the gap between privacy and compliance in the cryptocurrency space. Key Innovations: Compliant Privacy: Designed with MiCA regulations in mind, Salvium offers refundable transactions and exchange modes, balancing privacy with regulatory requirements. Native Staking: Earn 20% of block rewards by staking SAL tokens - a first for CryptoNote-based chains. DeFi Ready: Foundational support for smart contracts and private DeFi applications, with future middleware for easy porting of existing Ethereum DApps. Transactional Imbalances (TI) & Asynchronous Transactions (AT): Unique technologies enabling advanced features like native yield generation. Programmable Privacy: Empowering developers to build DApps with customizable privacy levels. Why Salvium? Privacy as a Right: Champion ethical usage while ensuring regulatory compliance DeFi Evolution: Lay the groundwork for truly private decentralized finance Selective Transparency: Users control their privacy level, crucial for exchange compliance Future-Proof: Proactively designed with upcoming regulations in mind.

Disclaimer

