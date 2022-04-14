Salvator Mundi (MUNDI) Tokenomics
$MUNDI represents a paradigm shift in how cultural symbols are monetized in the digital age. By combining the memetic power of Salvator Mundi with the market dynamics of crypto, this project has the potential to redefine art’s role in the global digital economy.
The painting's mystique is not rooted solely in its religious subject matter but in the story behind it: a missing masterpiece, debates over its history, and its emergence as a symbol of art’s commodification in the modern age. The Salvator Mundi became an idea greater than the artwork itself, a meme tied to exclusivity, cultural capital, and the rising financial power of Saudi Arabia.
This memetic resonance forms the foundation of $MUNDI, a meme-coin that captures the intrigue and symbolic weight of the Salvator Mundi painting in the digital age.
Understanding the tokenomics of Salvator Mundi (MUNDI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MUNDI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MUNDI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.