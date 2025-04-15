SALSA Liquid MultiversX Price (LEGLD)
The live price of SALSA Liquid MultiversX (LEGLD) today is 16.02 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LEGLD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SALSA Liquid MultiversX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 612.31 USD
- SALSA Liquid MultiversX price change within the day is -1.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the LEGLD to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of SALSA Liquid MultiversX to USD was $ -0.21321832685848.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SALSA Liquid MultiversX to USD was $ -3.3438449880.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SALSA Liquid MultiversX to USD was $ -6.2746174800.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SALSA Liquid MultiversX to USD was $ -21.827072370543884.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.21321832685848
|-1.31%
|30 Days
|$ -3.3438449880
|-20.87%
|60 Days
|$ -6.2746174800
|-39.16%
|90 Days
|$ -21.827072370543884
|-57.67%
Discover the latest price analysis of SALSA Liquid MultiversX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.60%
-1.31%
+7.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This is the Liquid EGLD token of SALSA - Staking Agency Liquid Staking Algorithm.
|1 LEGLD to VND
₫410,768.82
|1 LEGLD to AUD
A$24.9912
|1 LEGLD to GBP
￡12.015
|1 LEGLD to EUR
€14.0976
|1 LEGLD to USD
$16.02
|1 LEGLD to MYR
RM70.6482
|1 LEGLD to TRY
₺610.2018
|1 LEGLD to JPY
¥2,291.1804
|1 LEGLD to RUB
₽1,317.645
|1 LEGLD to INR
₹1,373.5548
|1 LEGLD to IDR
Rp271,525.383
|1 LEGLD to KRW
₩22,853.0106
|1 LEGLD to PHP
₱908.334
|1 LEGLD to EGP
￡E.816.8598
|1 LEGLD to BRL
R$94.0374
|1 LEGLD to CAD
C$22.1076
|1 LEGLD to BDT
৳1,948.1922
|1 LEGLD to NGN
₦25,714.1826
|1 LEGLD to UAH
₴660.1842
|1 LEGLD to VES
Bs1,137.42
|1 LEGLD to PKR
Rs4,498.5762
|1 LEGLD to KZT
₸8,296.1172
|1 LEGLD to THB
฿537.6312
|1 LEGLD to TWD
NT$519.6888
|1 LEGLD to AED
د.إ58.7934
|1 LEGLD to CHF
Fr12.9762
|1 LEGLD to HKD
HK$124.155
|1 LEGLD to MAD
.د.م148.8258
|1 LEGLD to MXN
$319.7592